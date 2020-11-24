Bruce A. BetzBucyrus - Bruce A. Betz, 70 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 at Avita Bucyrus Hospital. Bruce was born March 28, 1950 in Marion to the late Jack and June (Obenour) Betz. He was married in 2002 to Bonnie S. (Whited) Betz who preceded him in death on June 9, 2008. He was also preceded in death by brother Greg and grandson in law Adam Burcher.Bruce is survived by step daughters Kim (Quinten) Boyd and Kelli Patterson both of Bucyrus; grandchildren Alyssa Burcher, Stefan (Ashton) Boyd, Aubrey (Tyler) Brause, Karys Boyd, and Shelbee and Christian Linn; great grandchildren Turner and Jayde Boyd, Arlowe and Atlas Burcher; mother in law Sylvia Lane; sister Carolyn (Charlie) Miller of Florida; nieces Connie Nichlos of GA and Julie Green of SC; as well as other nieces and nephews.Bruce attended River Valley High School and was a US Navy Veteran and lifetime member of the AMVETS Post #27. He was a talented artist, enjoyed playing the guitar, Ohio State Football, and NASCAR. Bruce and Bonnie enjoyed many trips to the beach and annual New Year's Eve parties with close friends.Bruce had a great presence in the lives of his grandchildren. His flamboyant personality provided years of entertainment for each of them. Even though he wasn't going to be Pap Paw, he turned out to be one of the best.Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Oakwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be in the form of contributions to Gifts for Yanks. The Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.