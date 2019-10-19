|
|
Bruce Allen Harrison
Marion - Bruce Allen Harrison, age 63, of Marion, passed away at home on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Bruce was born in Marion, Ohio on February 15, 1956 to Herbert Jr. and Jackie (Hart) Harrison and attended Pleasant Schools.
Bruce retired from the City of Marion, in 2013, where he worked many years in the trash, streets and sewer departments. He was able to fix just about anything and was often the go-to guy when something needed repaired.
While working for the city Bruce met his soon to be wife Robin Hill. Bruce and Robin enjoyed countless camping trips and wondering around car shows. Robin passed away on March 14, 2012 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bruce was always tinkering around his garage and house. He enjoyed spending time shooting darts and riding his motorcycles, dirt bikes, and mini-bikes. Always up for a good laugh, he had a wonderful sense of humor and could often be found watching comedy movies. Recently he enjoyed the "Friday" series, "That 70's Show" and MASH.
Above all, Bruce was a family man. He loved to spend time with his daughters and his grandchildren were his life. Bruce would take his grandchildren fishing any chance he had and family trips to Florida and Lake Erie were always an adventure. Bruce enjoyed going to as many concerts and possible and enjoyed listing to Rock, especially Led Zeppelin, Allice Cooper, and Pink Floyd.
Bruce will be missed by his mother, Jackie; daughters, Angela Harrison and Breannah Harrison-Griffaw; grandchildren, Gaege Seiber, Bella Keller, Roman Harrison, Addalynn Griffaw, and Easton Griffaw; sister, Teresa Triplett; nephew, Shane Triplett, and many lifelong friends by his side.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Herbert daughter, Beth Ann Harrison, and wife, Robin Harrison.
A memorial service will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 12 noon with Pastor Mike Darling officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service and burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Bruce's honor to his daughters, Angela and Breannah to help offset final expenses.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Bruce's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019