Bruce Atkinson Humphries, Jr.
Columbiana - Bruce Atkinson Humphries, Jr., 71, went home to the Lord's merciful arms on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.
Born December 20, 1948 in Akron, to Bruce Atkinson Humphries, Sr. and Audrey Marilyn Anderson Humphries. Bruce graduated in 1967 from Marion Harding High School, Marion.
Enlisted in the Army in 1968 Bruce served until 1972. Bruce served in Vietnam as a Military Intelligence Army Security Agency Specialist (Radio Communications) and earned the rank of Sargent, a Bronze Star and marksmanship awards, then continued in the Army Reserves for two additional years.
Upon returning to the States, Bruce attended Ohio State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Welding Engineering in 1978. He worked for numerous companies in numerous states over the years, working on Government defense projects. Bruce had lived in Sebring for eight years before moving to Columbiana/Parkside.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents. Those surviving are sister, Marta (Greg) Aker of Columbiana; nephew, Shawn (Heather) Aker of Columbus; niece, Leslie (Colby) Garrity of Columbiana; great nieces/nephews, Kenley Garrity, Abel Garrity and Lola Aker; one uncle, Don Frazier of Nevada; and cousins, Brian (Sarah) Frazier of Nevada, Mark (Susan) Frazier of Cincinnati and Charles (Janet) Waldman of California.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Upper Room Fellowship, 500 Sponseller Rd., Columbiana, OH 44408 at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Burial will be in Marion Cemetery, Marion at a later date.
Memorial contributions if you so desire may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, www.dav.org or call 877-647-VETS (8387).
