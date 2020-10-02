Calvin T. Lamb
Marion - Calvin T. Lamb, age 84 of Waldo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Calvin was born on March 16, 1936 to the late Alfred and Francis (Kelly) Lamb in Marion, Ohio. He was a graduate from Harding High School.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter: Debra Lamb; his sons: Michael Lamb and Jamie Lamb; his brother: Albert "Bud" Lamb; and his wife: Cindy (Lust) Lamb.
Calvin was a local legend and businessman, who owned and operated multiple businesses throughout Marion including Cal's Foodland, Cal's Party Store, Cal's Pleasin Pizza and Marion Trotters Club. Calvin has been the owner of Dino's Pizza, Bar and Drive-Thru in Marion for over 40 years. Calvin was an animal lover, avid Buckeye fan and an enthusiast of harness horse racing and had a love and enjoyment for harness racing that started over 50 years ago.
One of Calvin's proudest accomplishments was being a father. His children, Tim Lamb, Jeff (Kim) Lamb, Cris Lamb, Jodi Lamb and Sarah (Anthony) Scarberry called him their superhero, and even as adults, still see him that way. Calvin is also survived by his step sons: Traig Jones and Ryne Jones; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sister: Sis Osborne; sister-in-law: Kay Lamb; life partner: Rebecca Smith; and his many pets.
Friends and family may come to honor Calvin's life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 220 East Fairground Street, Marion, Ohio.. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum are requiring face masks to be worn and practice social distancing while on the property. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Calvin's memory to the Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary, 1745 Marion-Waldo Rd, Marion, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
