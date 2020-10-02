1/1
Calvin T. Lamb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin T. Lamb

Marion - Calvin T. Lamb, age 84 of Waldo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

Calvin was born on March 16, 1936 to the late Alfred and Francis (Kelly) Lamb in Marion, Ohio. He was a graduate from Harding High School.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter: Debra Lamb; his sons: Michael Lamb and Jamie Lamb; his brother: Albert "Bud" Lamb; and his wife: Cindy (Lust) Lamb.

Calvin was a local legend and businessman, who owned and operated multiple businesses throughout Marion including Cal's Foodland, Cal's Party Store, Cal's Pleasin Pizza and Marion Trotters Club. Calvin has been the owner of Dino's Pizza, Bar and Drive-Thru in Marion for over 40 years. Calvin was an animal lover, avid Buckeye fan and an enthusiast of harness horse racing and had a love and enjoyment for harness racing that started over 50 years ago.

One of Calvin's proudest accomplishments was being a father. His children, Tim Lamb, Jeff (Kim) Lamb, Cris Lamb, Jodi Lamb and Sarah (Anthony) Scarberry called him their superhero, and even as adults, still see him that way. Calvin is also survived by his step sons: Traig Jones and Ryne Jones; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sister: Sis Osborne; sister-in-law: Kay Lamb; life partner: Rebecca Smith; and his many pets.

Friends and family may come to honor Calvin's life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 220 East Fairground Street, Marion, Ohio.. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum are requiring face masks to be worn and practice social distancing while on the property. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Calvin's memory to the Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary, 1745 Marion-Waldo Rd, Marion, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved