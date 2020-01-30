|
|
Captain Richard James 'Dick" Makowski
Marion - Captain Richard James 'Dick" Makowski, age 74 of Marion, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 26,2020 surrounded by his family.
Dick was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 16, 1945 to the late Joseph Thomas and Helen Phyllis (Jurcack) Makowski. Dick grew up in Baden, Pennsylvania and graduated from Ambridge High School in 1963.
After graduation, Dick entered the US Air Force where he served as an Aircraft Rescue Firefighter at Lockbourne Air Force Base near Columbus, Ohio. Prior to deploying to Vietnam, Dick met Candice (Candy) Kay Klingel. Surviving the Tet Offensive, Dick returned from Vietnam and immediately proposed to Candy. The two were wed on November 16, 1968. Together, Dick and Candy moved to the Klingel Family Farm near Waldo. Here they raised two children and made lasting memories.
During Dick's working years, he continued his firefighting career at The City of Marion Fire Department, a job he truly loved. While working for the Fire Department, he advanced to Captain. Dick holds the record of most babies delivered while on duty - 5 and they were all girls. Civically, Dick was the Chairman of The Marion Safety Council and past Commander of Waldo American Legion Post 605 and the 6th District of the American Legion. Dick was a member of the International Association of Firefighters and O.A.P.F.F.
Dick will be missed by his wife, Candice; children, Nicole (Mike) Gibson of Delaware and Captain Michael (Kelly) Makowski of Waldo; grandchildren, Brandon Makowski, Corey (Hannah) Makowski, Logan Gibson, Dillon (Virginia) Steinhilber, Ella Gibson, Kendall Gibson and adopted grandson, Zach Burris; great-grandchildren, Jordan Makowski, Sophia Huntsman and Elias Richard Makowski; brother, Joseph (Donna) Makowski, brother-in-law William Ickley and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Ickley.
Friends may gather at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel (360 E. Center St., Marion) on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery. Honors will be presented, at Waldo Cemetery, by The Marion Area United Veterans Council and The Marion Fire Department.
Memorial donations may be made in Dicks' honor to Ohio Health Hospice, The or Marion Firefighters Local 379.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Captain Richard James Makowski's family. Online condolences and memoires may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020