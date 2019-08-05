|
|
Carl A. Sisson, Sr.
MARION - Carl A. Sisson, Sr. age 77 of Marion, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Bucyrus Community Hospital.
Carl was born on September 11, 1941 in Marion, the son of Virgil H. and Edith P. (Evans) Sisson.
He was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Christian on December 27, 1959.
Carl worked hard to provide for his family. He worked for over 20 years at Tecumseh Products until they closed. He then went on to work for PPG in Delaware for nearly 20 years.
When Carl was not working, he loved to fish. It didn't matter to him whether it was Lake Erie or any other fishing hole, as long as he was fishing it was a good day. He also enjoyed watching the Browns and the Buckeyes play every fall and a visit to the casino to try his luck on the slot machines was something he always enjoyed. But above all, it was his family that Carl cherished the most.
Carl is survived by his devoted wife Barbara Ann Sisson; his children: Pamela Sue Sisson, Carl A. (Cindy) Sisson, Jr., David A. (Karen) Sisson and Connie Lynn (Keith) Sisson-Seckel; grandchildren: Matthew Sisson, Bradley Sisson, Julie Throckmorton, Robert Sisson, Ryan Sisson, Chase Sisson, Chelsea Sisson, David Sisson, Amanda Sisson, Jacob Sisson, Kyle Reece, Kory Seckel, Klay Seckel and Kaleb Seckel; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and siblings: Paul Sisson and Ronnie Sisson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: Robert, John, Wayne, Jim and David Sisson, and two sisters: Garnetta Wilson and Mary Forest.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Thursday at Good Faith Baptist Church, 706 E Mark St, Marion, at 1PM; burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Sisson family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 5, 2019