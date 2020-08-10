Carl Blevins Jr.
Marion - Carl "Half-Chap" Blevins Jr., age 58, of Marion, died peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family following a battle with diabetes.
On July 20, 1962, Carl was born in Marion, Ohio, one of seven children of the late Carl Sr. and Wanda Faye (Hush) Kelley. He graduated from Marion Harding High School.
In 1986, Carl moved up to Sanford, ME, where he lived for twenty five years. He worked as a master furnace technician at the BF Emory Plumbing and Heating Company for most his time there.
With a love for the open road, Carl enjoyed riding a motorcycle for thirty plus years. His motorcycle also took him to bike week in Laconia, NH, where he met the love of his life, Lisa Snyder. After fifteen years together they decided to tie the knot on July 1, 2011, and two days later moved back to his hometown of Marion. He also loved being a part of several motorcycle clubs, where he made some of the best friends of his life.
One thing about Carl, he simply loved to sing and dance. "It didn't matter where, when, how or why, he was always ready to break it out." He also had the gift of gab, and could talk to anyone about anything. Carl enjoyed attending Genesis Church, and formerly the Victory in Truth Ministries.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Lisa Blevins; four children: Joshua (Sandra) Blevins, Danielle (Becca Coffey) Blevins, Hannah Blevins, and Carl "Trae" Blevins III; two step daughters: Danielle (Eric) Bellefluer, and Sarah (Amber Ryea) Marcot; four grandchildren: Madison, Brittany, Carson, and Kyler; and one great-grandson, A.J.; five siblings: Howard (Cheryl) Hush, Portia Jaggers, Pat Combs, Judith (Prospero) Perez, and Cecil Blevins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Carl was preceded in death by an infant son, Elijah Blevins; and a sister, Wanda Jean Pickens.
A celebration of Carl's life was held at Genesis Church, where memorial contributions may be made, 921 Woodrow Ave, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Carl's family. Your condolences may be shared via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
