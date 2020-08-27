Carl Emerson Neville
MARION - Carl Emerson Neville, age 92 of Marion, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the De Wolfe House of Marion.
Carl was born on the Neville family farm March 23, 1928, the son of Herman Ernest and Hazel Marie (Conley) Neville. He graduated from Meeker High School and shortly thereafter his father passed away. It was at that point that he took over the family's 250 acre farm. Along with farming the land, always while using John Deere equipment of course, he also raised chickens, hogs, and cattle and ground all their own feed for the animals. Carl was dedicated and hardworking, doing whatever needed done anytime day or night. He has won many awards for farming, one of which is winner of the soybean growing contest in Marion County in 1967. He also was awarded the American Farmer Degree.
While skating at a roller rink in Marion, Carl met Florence Bauer and they were together from that day forward. Less than a year later, they were married on April 24, 1949. They were just 48 days shy of sharing 70 years of marriage.
Carl and Florence enjoyed tending to their gardens, especially their exquisite roses. Traveling the United States, Europe and Japan were always a thrill; wintering in Palm Desert, California was something to look forward to every year and Carl enjoyed many rounds of golf. Carl was a loyal and devoted member of the Ridgedale Lions Club for over 50 years, honorary member of the Ridgedale FFA, past-officer of Montgomery Grange and a member of the Marion County Farm Bureau. He and Florence were members of the Meeker United Methodist Church along with the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church on Smeltzer Road and attended Community Church of Palm Desert, California, during their stay in the winter. Ohio State football was another passion of Carl's and anytime they played in the Rose Bowl, he was there to cheer them on.
He is survived by two sons: John (Amy) Neville, and David Neville, both of Marion; six grandchildren: Matthew (Mabelle) Neville, Wesley (Elizabeth) Neville, Daryl (Michelle) Neville, Lori (Rick) Kramer, Michael (Rebecca) Neville, and Katherine (Derek) Maccagnone; twelve great-grandchildren: Nathan and Ryan Neville, Avery Neville, Rylee and Alyson Kramer, Kolin and Jakob Neville, Dylan and Emma Maccagnone, and Grayson, Morgan and Jordan Livingston; a sister, Ruthella Gnagey and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Florence Neville; son, Terry Neville; and two siblings: Leona Virginia Andresz and Martha Viola Neville.
A public graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with Pastor Kathy Herr officiating at Grand Prairie Cemetery at 11:30AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meeker United Methodist Church, 6630 Main St-Meeker, Marion, OH 43302 or Ridgedale Lions Club.
