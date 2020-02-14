|
|
Carl O. Breece
Marion - Carl Owen Breece, Sr., age 81 of Marion, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. On July 11, 1938, he was born to the late Robert and Thelma (Depriest) Breece in Marion, and on January 31, 1959, he married his wife Judy (Wishon) Breece in New Bloomington.
Carl worked at Eaton Corp. for 42 years, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling. He loved watching his grandkids play sports, and he was also a faithful taxi for them, available whenever they needed him. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Judy Breece; his sons Carl O. Breece, Jr., and Bradley Breece; his daughter Tammy Zaworski; his brothers Ronnie, Ernie, and Scott Breece; his sister Lora Breece; his grandchildren Dawn, Brandon, Nikki, R.C., Tony, Peyton, Colton, Billy, Sean, Megan, Zach, Lakota, and Makaylah; and his great-grandchildren Haven, Bailey, Rylen, Emma, K.K, Cayson, and Derek.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Thelma, his daughter Kimberly Breece, and his sister Karen Breece.
Family and friends may gather to honor Carl's memory on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at 11:30 am at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Burial will follow.
In the last several years, Carl was attending Kingston Residence Memory Care Daycare 4 days a week, and he was truly blessed to be cared for by the loving and understanding people that work there.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boyd-Born Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020