Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
Delaware - Carlos Dean Dennis 83, of Delaware, fell asleep in the peace that only Jesus can provide on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 . The next face he will see is Jesus when he comes to take his faithful home at the second coming. He was born March 3, 1935 in Marion to Zelma (Denton) and Clifford Dennis. He graduated in 1953 from Marion Harding High School. While at Harding H.S., he was a member of the Cross Country Team that won the State Championship. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and Farm Bureau. Carlos served in the U.S. Army and played 2nd base on the Ft. Hood Battalion Baseball team He retired as a machinist and farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; sons, Mark (Ann) and Bret (Angie Green); grandchildren, Zach (Mary) Dennis, Chelsea (Jordan) Zimmer, Tegan (Jason) Holtz and Tyler (Allie) Dennis; great grandchildren, Everett and Leo Holtz and Sawyer Dennis; sisters, Wanda (Lee) Davis of Longview, TX. and Kay Dennis of Marion.

Carlos was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eunice Kellog, Deloris Shenefield and Marlene Loren and brother Clifford Dennis, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM and Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Robinson Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in Kilbourne with Military Honors Provided by the Delaware Co. Veterans Association.

Contributions may be made to Adventist Development and Relief Agency, 12501 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20904.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 2, 2019
