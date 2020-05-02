|
|
Carlton E. Hecker
Prospect - Carlton E. Hecker, 88 of Prospect, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Presidential Center in Marion.
He was born October 2, 1931 in Waldo to the late Edward and Marcella (Page) Hecker. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Geraldine M. "Gerry" (Good) Hecker on March 22, 2008, whom he married on June 21, 1957; a grandson, Jacob Shawver, a brother, Judd Hecker and two infant brothers.
He was a 1951 graduate of the Prospect High School and a member of Prospect United Methodist Church. He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Air Force, in 2014 he was able to be part of the Honor Flight, an experience he greatly appreciated. When they were able, he and his wife, Gerry loved to travel.
Carl had worked in sales for NAPA in Marion, Montgomery Ward in various locations, Lowe's in Marion, Nestle in New York, and Sears in Marion.
He was an active member at the Marion Senior Center. He had been the director for the former Marion Cadets and was Chief Judge in the State of Ohio for Drum & Bugle Corps competitions. He had also been active with the former Mariners Drum & Baton Corps.
He is survived by a son, Tim (Andrea) Hecker, Ostrander; three daughters, Linda (Jay) Lehman, Marion; Karla Burgess, Prospect; Judy (Jeff) Shawver, Prospect; seven grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Lehman, Justin (Erika) Lehman, Jessica Kelly, Alexis Shawver, Madison Shawver, Dan Wright, Connor Wright; five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jaycob, Jansen, and Eleanor Lehman, Blake Kelly; and a sister, Ilah (Ernie Bowman) Meddles, Prospect.
Public graveside services (all are welcome to attend) will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Prospect Cemetery with Rev. David L. Hoffman officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1095 and the U. S. Air Force. At the request of the family, everyone in attendance is asked to wear a face mask for the protection of others.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family
Memorial gifts may be made to Marion Senior Center, 2375 Harding Highway East, Marion, OH 43302.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020