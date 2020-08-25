Carlton E. Williams
Marion - Carlton E. Williams, age 71, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a several month illness.
On March 21, 1949, Carlton was born in Marion, Ohio, the older of two children of the late Floyd E. and Evelyn M. (Coon) Williams. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1967.
Shortly following graduation, Carlton enlisted to serve his country in the US Air Force, a veteran of the Vietnam War. He earned the rank of Sergeant, serving from 1969 to 1973.
Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home to Marion, where he was a dedicated worker at Tecumseh Products, Parker Hannfin Corp., and Silver Line Windows, where he was known as "Hacksaw" along the way. He retired in 2013.
In 2007, mutual friends set Carlton up on a blind date with Cheryl (Plotner) Isett, who quickly became the love of his life. They were married on October 4, 2008, and cherished their eleven years of marriage together.
Very faithful, Carlton was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church, where he assisted with Fellowship Lunches for many years, and helped as a sound technician for fourteen years.
For most of his life, Carlton has had a passion for music. He started collecting music when he was twelve years old, with his favorite being country western music. He also was a huge movie buff.
An avid Ohio State University Buckeyes fan, Carlton was a proud member of the Buckeye Backers at OSU's Marion Campus. He also was a very hard worker, who loved to tinker in his garage.
Sharing a love for traveling with Cheryl, they went on many memorable trips together. They especially loved their trips to Hawaii and Alaska.
Carlton was a quiet and loyal gentleman, with a quirky sense of humor. He also thought deeply and always considered all of his options before making any decision.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Cheryl Williams; sister, Alicia Mayes; sister-in-law, Linda Plotner; and their three cats: Jessi, Stormy, and Annie.
Including his parents, Carlton was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and best friend, Larry Mayes, with whom he loved going to car shows.
His family will greet friends from 1 - 3 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 3 pm, with Rev. Mark Schuring officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Byhalia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St., Marion, OH 43302, or Wyandot County Humane Society, 9640 Co Hwy 330, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Carlton's family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.