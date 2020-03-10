|
|
Carol Ann Cassidy
Marion - Carol Ann Cassidy age 78 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Carol was born October 28, 1941 to the late Anthony and Helen (Trucinski) Police.
On April 5, 1986 she married J. Daniel Cassidy. He preceded her in death in 2015.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and care-giver. She worked as an RN for 40 years at both Marion General Hospital and in the field of oncology in Columbus. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. In her spare time she loved playing BINGO, gardening, traveling, shopping and spending time with her family.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Cheryl Palm of Marion, Kimberly (Agustin) Ponce de Leon of Shaker Heights, Jeffrey (Helene) Conrath of Oakwood, Kevin (Christy) Cassidy of Westerville, Colleen (Bob) Bauman of Reynoldsburg, Christopher (Christine) Cassidy of Cleveland, and Kati Bogdanovitch of Delaware, OH. She was a loving grandmother to her 19 grandchildren; Brandi, Haley, Tait, Adriana, Isabela, Tino, Caroline, Kathleen, Marguerite, Genevieve, Luke, Kerrie, Patrick, Jamie, Jake, Lyda, Joey, Sasha and Charlie, and 7 great grandchildren; Aaron, Lorelei, Mazie, Amelia, Milo, Micah and Ben.
Her best friend and sister, Marcia (Gene) Winters still lives in their childhood hometown of Newcomerstown, OH. Her parents, her husband and her brother, Sam Police, preceded Carol in death.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 @ 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Thomas Buffer officiating.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM at Primrose Retirement Community, 1550 Wellness Dr., Marion, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joyce's Angels in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020