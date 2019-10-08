|
|
Carol L. Ebert
Waldo - Carol L. Ebert, age 83, of Kensington Place, Columbus and formerly of Waldo, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Carol was born on February 24, 1936 to Lewis and Carrie Longanbach and baptized October 3, 1943. A 1953 graduate of North High School, she earned a Bachelors in Elementary Education from Ohio State in 1957. Carol met her husband, Dr. Arthur R Ebert, at the Lutheran Student Union at OSU. They married on June 23, 1957. They were married 39 years and together ran the Waldo Animal Clinic and raised 5 children.
Carol enjoyed 36 bonus years of life after receiving a kidney transplant in 1983. She was a long-time member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Waldo and belonged to the Waldo Town and Country Mother's Club for over 50 years. Carol served as treasurer of the Waldo Community Park Board, the Marion Friends of the Library, and the Marion League of Women Voters. She enjoyed LEI classes at OSUM, Tai Chi at the Marion Senior Center, and attended 40 Elderhostels in the US and Canada.
Those surviving, who loved her best of all, are Katie (Steve) Brown of Gahanna, Sarah Hancock of Boston, MA, and Ruth Ebert of Glasgow, MT; daughter-in-laws, Debbie Ebert and Paula (Jim) Huitsing; siblings Neal and Ann Longanbach; 10 grandchildren: Dr. Marti Ebert, Noah, Josiah, and Isaiah Ebert, Nate (Andrea) Brown, Sam (Karen) Brown, Emily (Jake) Wenstrup, Kari (Aaron) Kline, and Chris and Isabel Hancock; great grandchildren Jack, Louis, and Harlow Brown; and many dear friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband and parents; sons Martin and John Ebert; and brother, Bill Longanbach.
Her family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Friday, October 11 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 12, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 135 W Main St, Waldo, with Pastor Sarah Schaaf officiating, with visitation for an hour prior at the church. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 135 W. Main St., Waldo, OH 43356. Your condolences may be expressed at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 8, 2019