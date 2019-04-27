|
|
Carola Tucker
Upper Sandusky - Carola "Corky" Fox-Tucker, age 94, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed
away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 4:37pm at the Wyandot County Skilled
Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.
Carola was born on February 3, 1925 in
Salem Township, Wyandot County, Ohio to Andrew and Ida (Henige) Fox, both of whom are deceased. She married Charles E. Tucker on June 28, 1947, and he passed away on July 8, 1997.
She is survived by 4 children: Patricia (Leland) Stickdorn of McCormick, South Carolina, Kenneth C. (Tanya Grandillo) Tucker of Upper Sandusky, Jane (Phillip) Binau of Marion, Karen (William) Spitler of Upper Sandusky. 10 grandchildren: Sandra (Chris) Fisher, Krista (Geno) Hawkins, Anita (Jeremiah) Atkins, Abigail Tucker, Justin (MaryAnn) Tucker, Amy (Ric) Riemar, Angela (Clint) Thomas, Renee (Justin) McKinney, Kathryn Spitler, and Heather (Richard) Fischer, along with 21 great grandchildren.
Carola is also survived by a sister, Martha Saull of Upper Sandusky along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a granddaughter Jennifer Simpson, 3 brothers: Merle, Vincent, and Russell, a sister, Rosemary Fadley, and a daughter in law, Mary Tucker.
Carola was a homemaker and also had worked for Standard Oil Co. during World War II and then worked for the former Westinghouse in Upper Sandusky retiring in 1985 after 26 years.
Carola was a lifelong member of Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky. She was a member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.
For hobbies she enjoyed traveling, doing ceramics and oil paintings, needlepoint, playing bingo and volunteering at the Wyandot County Home for their various resident activities. Along with spending time with her family and grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass for Carola Tucker will be held at 11:00am Monday, April 29, 2019 at Transfiguration of the Lord Church with Father J.R. Hadnagy, OFM, Conv and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, where a Scripture Service will begin at 5:30pm on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers may be made to St. Peter's Catholic School, Hospice of Wyandot County, or the Wyandot County Home Activities Fund, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 27, 2019