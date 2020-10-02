1/1
Caroline Schram
Caledonia - Caroline Foos Schram, age 79, passed peacefully in her home with her family September 29th, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1941 to Ruth Roberts Foos and Earl Eugene Foos of Caledonia, Ohio. A lifelong learner, Caroline graduated from Caledonia High School in 1959, earned an undergraduate degree in education from Capital University in 1963, and later completed her Master's at Mount St. Joseph. Throughout her forty year teaching career, Caroline inspired students of all ages. She taught instrumental music at Buckeye Central High School, primary grades at Pleasant, and vocal music in the Marion City Schools. Most recently, Caroline volunteered as a reading tutor for kindergarten and first grade at Liberty Elementary. An accomplished musician, Caroline enjoyed playing her clarinet in the Marion Concert Band. She also participated in the pit orchestra for several productions at the Palace Theatre and played violin in the Marion Area Orchestra, which her husband, George directed. A dedicated and active member of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Caledonia, Caroline served faithfully as chair of the Outreach Committee and sang alto in the church choir. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, George Schram, her daughter, Heidi Fletcher, son-in-law, James Fletcher, two granddaughters, Vivian and Olivia Fletcher, sister, Roberta Foos Fischer, aunt Mildred Foos, uncle Lester Foos, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Caroline will be observed October 17th at 11:00AM at Caledonia Cemetery with Pastor Terry Burkhardt officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to: Pelotonia, 450 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at timsonmelroy.com




