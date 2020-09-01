Carolyn Faye Henderson
Marion - Carolyn Faye Henderson, 74 of rural Marion, died unexpectedly Monday morning August 31, 2020 at her home.
She was born February 27, 1946 in Marion to the late Lemuel Van Buren and Nora Faye (Shifflet) Thacker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ira "Bill" Henderson, they were married in 1993 and he died June 11, 2020. Also preceding her in death were siblings: Lowell "Punk" Thacker, Gary Thacker and Rosie Roush.
Carolyn was a 1964 graduate of the Harding High School. She had worked many years as a clerk at the former Richwood Cardinal. But she was a true homemaker at heart, she loved taking care of her family, tending to her flowers, animals and garden. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandkids.
Carolyn was an avid reader, she enjoyed music, crossword puzzles and OSU and Cleveland Browns football. There was always a special spot in her heart for going to the Beach.
Surviving is her children: Chris (Jim) Thomas of Marietta, Georgia and Craig (Laura) Carey of New Bloomington Grandchildren: Nathan and Evan Thomas, Hannah Ruth Loya and Wingate Carey Sisters: Kitty Hartman and Velma (Lynn) Thacker-Clabaugh both of Marion Many nieces and nephews and extended family
Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Claibourne Cemetery, Pastor Dale Henneman will officiate. Friends may call Saturday from 2-4 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society 2264 Richland Road Marion, OH 43302
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com