Carolyn I. Ulsh
Bowling Green - Carolyn I. Ulsh, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 24, 2020. She was born September 23, 1933 in Marion, Ohio to the late Chester and Mildred (Rinker) Ulsh.
A 1951 graduate of Marion Harding High School and a 1955 graduate of Bowling Green State University, she began her teaching career in Mt. Vernon as a Latin instructor. She was a Latin teacher and guidance counselor in Marion for six years. In 1961 she received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. From1964 to 1985 she was a guidance counselor at Bowling Green High School.
Carolyn was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. She had a passion for collecting rocks from around the world and had them displayed throughout her yard and home. She liked recycling and finding a use for everything. She loved animals- especially her companion Bodie. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling around the world.
As a lasting legacy, she will be donating her collection of historical and personal items to the Marion Historical Society.
A prayer service will be held on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. A private graveside service will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Caledonia, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Bridge Hospice.
