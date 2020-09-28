1/1
Carolyn I. Ulsh
Bowling Green - Carolyn I. Ulsh, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 24, 2020. She was born September 23, 1933 in Marion, Ohio to the late Chester and Mildred (Rinker) Ulsh.

A 1951 graduate of Marion Harding High School and a 1955 graduate of Bowling Green State University, she began her teaching career in Mt. Vernon as a Latin instructor. She was a Latin teacher and guidance counselor in Marion for six years. In 1961 she received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. From1964 to 1985 she was a guidance counselor at Bowling Green High School.

Carolyn was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. She had a passion for collecting rocks from around the world and had them displayed throughout her yard and home. She liked recycling and finding a use for everything. She loved animals- especially her companion Bodie. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling around the world.

As a lasting legacy, she will be donating her collection of historical and personal items to the Marion Historical Society.

A prayer service will be held on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. A private graveside service will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Caledonia, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Bridge Hospice.

To share an online condolence or fond memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com




Published in Marion Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
