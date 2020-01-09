|
|
Carolyn J. Plumley
Marion - Carolyn J. Plumley, age 73 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Laurels of Gahanna.
Carolyn entered this world on October 25, 1946 to the late Walter and Betty (Maggs) Dutton of Marion, OH. In 1967, she married the late Ed Plumley, who passed on September 16, 1998.
Carolyn enjoyed gambling and instant lottery tickets. Over the course of more than 35 years, she has babysat for many children. She will truly be missed by family and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Ed Plumley; her sisters: Sharon Ballinger and Marsha Baer.
Those who will cherish her memories include her son: Todd (Janie) Plumley of Marion, OH; her half daughter: Michelle Plumley of Elyria, OH; her sister: Dena Jacobs of Marion, OH; her brother: Brian Dutton of Toledo, OH; and her two grandchildren: Piper and Paris.
Friends and family may come to honor Carolyn's life on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 starting at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Marion Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020