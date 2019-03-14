Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Carolyn Shumate Obituary
Carolyn Shumate

Marion - Carolyn "Jeanie" Shumate of Marion OH, went on to her heavenly home on Mar. 11, 2019. She was born on Nov. 11, 1940 in Portsmouth, OH. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents Harold & Irene Monk, and her great grandson Lakota Sturgeon. She is survived by her three children David & Daniel Shumate of Marion, Deborah Shumate of Tennessee, granddaughters Saretta (Main) Shumate & Searra Sturgeon and 10 Great Grandchildren, all of Marion County. Jeanie graduated from Harding High School in 1959 and attended Circleville Bible College. Jeanie loved her children very much. She enjoyed singing in church, cooking and baking, and gold leafing as a craft. She attended Heritage Bible Church where she enjoyed praising the Lord and singing with her youngest son Daniel.She is very loved by her community and will be missed by all. Visitation will be 11 AM Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 service to follow at Noon at Edwards Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 14, 2019
