Carolyn Sue "Sis" Moore
1949 - 2020
Carolyn Sue "Sis" Moore

Marion - Carolyn Sue "Sis" Moore, age 71, of Marion passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:53 PM in her residence. She was born in Marion, Ohio on July 29, 1949 to the late Marion "Sye" and Bonnie June (Weston) Moore.

Carolyn was a member of the Lee Street Presbyterian Church. She worked as a supervisor for 15 years with the K Mart Company and went on to work for an additional 15 years as a Residential Rep. for Frontier Communications.

Carolyn is survived by a brother; Terry Moore Sr. of Marion, OH., a niece; Anni (Michael) Starcher of Marion, OH., 2 nephews; James Sturgill of Chandler, AZ. & Terry "Ace" Moore Jr. of Marion, OH., great nieces & nephews; Leanndra Moore, Shane E. (Brittany Sterritt) Moore, Adrian "AJ" Starcher, & Rawlyn "RJ" Starcher, and her best friend; Kathy Terrazas. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Marion "Dale" Moore & Jeffrey "Fat Daddy" Moore and a sister; Julie A. Moore.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Pastor Terry Moore Sr. will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Green Camp Cemetery. Masks will be required while in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed. Contributions in Carolyn's name may be made to the Lee Street Presbyterian Church or to the Am. Cancer Society.






Published in Marion Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Boyd Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Boyd Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
