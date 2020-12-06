Carolyn Swavel Brown
Kenton - Carolyn Swavel Brown, 89, of Kenton, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2020.
Carolyn was born November 20, 1931, to the late Clarence Linke and Regina Borst Linke. On August 5, 1951, she married Robert Eugene Swavel, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 1993. Surviving are their six children, Diana (Dennis) Copp, Debbie (Steve) Terrill, Dennis (Julie) Swavel, Darlene Bates, Dean (Teresa) Swavel, and Danette (Rex) Hommel. Carolyn is also survived by her grandchildren; Derek Copp, Danielle Copp Ramsey, Whitney Burris, Erin Swavel Perrigo, Brendan Swavel, Brian Bates, John Bates, Drew Swavel, Kristen Swavel Martin, Heath Hommel, Mitch Hommel, and Chase Hommel. She also leaves behind 19 great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.
On November 28, 1998, Carolyn married Harold Brown who survives. Also surviving are two brothers: Claire and Clifton Linke. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Terrill; four brothers; Claude, Clyde, Charles, and David Linke and three sisters; Vera Baker, Vivian Brown and Janice Perkins.
Carolyn graduated from Forest High School in 1949. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Church and a past member of Greenwood Grange, Worthy Mothers Club, and AMVETS. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. Her hobbies included gardening, fishing, and baking. Carolyn was also an avid Buckeye fan. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
A private family graveside service will be held at Grove Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester officiating. The family will host a Celebration of Carolyn's Life at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Evangelical Church, Heartland Hospice, Patriot Guards or a charity of the donor's choice
Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.
