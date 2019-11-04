|
Cassius Carl Sisler
MARION - Cassius Carl Sisler, 96, of Marion, Ohio passed in peace at his home on November 2, 2019. Cass was born in Barberton Ohio on September 26, 1923 to the late Grace and Cassius Sisler. He was the second eldest child of four. His sister Helen passed October 8, 2013 and his younger brother Bobbie died at the young age of 6. He is survived by one sister (Mary) who resides in Akron Ohio.
Cass had a wonderful and fulfilling life. In his younger years he was known for his outstanding athleticism playing and captaining all three major sports (basketball, baseball and football) at Barberton High School. In his senior year, he was selected to the Ohio All State Football Team. He graduated in 1941 and went on to play football at Case Western Reserve during the 1942 season before enlisting in the Marines after his freshman year. He transferred to the U.S Navy V-12 program at Penn State University after completing his Marine Corp Boot Camp. While going through the program, Cass played football and lettered at Penn State University in 1943. He was transferred to the Midshipmen School at Columbia University after the completion of the V-12 training. Cass was commissioned in the US Navy after graduation from Midshipmen school where he joined the Pacific fleet and served in the special forces of the Navy known as the Scouts and Raiders during WWII. He was discharged in 1945. Cass then returned to Case Western Reserve where he continued his football career for the 1945-46 season. He was a wingback and fullback on offense and linebacker on defense. Warren Lahr (Cleveland Browns) was his classmate and team mate during those years. Cass graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Reserve in 1947. His athletic talents followed him years later when he was recognized and inducted into both the Barberton High School and Case Western Reserve Hall of Fame.
Cass met his life-long sweetheart, Alyce Ann Troxell, at Case Western Reserve. They were married on September 29, 1949 and spent 58 beautiful years together before her passing on May 7, 2007. They spent most of their married life together in the Marion Ohio area raising 3 boys. (Lee, Jon and Brett)
Cass continued his vibrant and talented life with a very successful business career. He started his career with US Steel where he earned high sale honors. He then joined AM Castle & Co. Steel Service Center out of Galion Ohio where he was the General Manager. In 1966, Cass accepted a position as President of E Cory Division of American Steel and Aluminum Corp out of Portland Maine. He left the steel industry after 17 years to join Bill Buettin as a partner in Abbot and Company which was based in Prospect Ohio. Bill and Cass owned this wire harness company until 1971 where they sold to Brand-Rex. Following the sale, Cass went into the sales rep business where he combined efforts with all three sons until his retirement.
Cass is survived by his three sons and their families. (Jon Sisler, wife - Gayle Sisler of Franklin, Tennessee, daughters - Allyson Sisler-Dinwiddy of Nashville, Tennessee and Christy Walk of Spring Hill, Tennessee (Lee Sisler, wife - Linda Sisler of Marion, Ohio, Daughter - Lesley Welch of Worthington, Ohio, Son - Cass Sisler of Marion, Ohio, grandchildren - Kensington Welch, McCoy Welch, Calloway Sisler and Cohen Sisler), (Brett Sisler, Wife - Jan Sisler of Asheville, North Carolina, Daughters - Jaime Woods and Julia Killen of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Grandchildren - Logan Killen, Kaylin Killen, Cassidy Woods and Jase Woods) and Sister - Mary Weigand of Akron, Ohio.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00pm with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery; A Celebration of his life will follow at the Marion Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019