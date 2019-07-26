Services
Secor Funeral Home
35 Railroad St
Plymouth, OH 44865
(419) 687-4431
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Secor Funeral Home
35 Railroad St
Plymouth, OH 44865
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Secor Funeral Home
35 Railroad St
Plymouth, OH 44865
1919 - 2019
Catherine Lucille Ross Obituary
Catherine Lucille Ross

Willard - Catherine Lucille Ross, 100, of Willard Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio and is now with the Lord. She was born on May 27, 1919 in Plymouth, Ohio to the late Don and Marguerite (McBride) Echelbarger. She was a homemaker and attended First Lutheran Church in Plymouth.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, William Gary (Jeri) Ross of Tiffin, OH; daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Thomas) Liechty of Luxemburg, WI; four grandchildren, Jason Liechty, Katy (Al) Huertas Del Pino, Jamie (Mark) Wright and William Matthew (Julie) Ross; and six great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Ross, who passed away on April 28, 2004; sisters, Donna Dawson, Dorothea Arnold, Gertrude Beaty, Jeanette Broderick, Betty Gilger and Ella Jane Albert; and brother, Mac Echelbarger.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will be held at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions can be made to The Willows at Willard. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 26, 2019
