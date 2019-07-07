Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Chantelle M. Sanders

Chantelle M. Sanders Obituary
Chantelle M. Sanders

Marion - Chantelle M. Sanders age 29 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her mother's residence.

She was born March 16, 1990 in Lancaster, Ohio to Jessie L. Burchard and Jesse L. Sanders.

Chantelle loved her family and will be greatly missed by her mother, Jessie (Lisa Dye) Burchard of Marion, OH., her father, Jesse (Nancy) Sanders of Dayton, OH., her grandmother, Alice Sanders of Marion, OH., her children, Brice Cokley, Gracie Sanders and Michael Velcich Jr. all of Marion, OH., her sister, Desiree (Justin Adams) Russell of Plains, OH., aunts, LaShell Shope of PA., Kristine (Mark) Husband of PA., and her best friends, Veronica Gastin and Angel Buckner.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Purpura Fund #312129 at [email protected] Or Mail to: TTP Research Fund, A361 W. 10th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43210 or to the family to help with funeral expenses.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 7, 2019
