|
|
Charles A. "Chas" Miller
Marion - Charles A. "Chas" Miller died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness. He was born September 21, 1952, son of the late Ormond Miller and Betty (Griffith) Miller. On June 16, 1973, he married Dee (Daniels) Miller who preceded him in death in 2012.
Chas graduated from River Valley High School in 1970, began working at Whirlpool and was drafted into the United States Army in 1972. Stationed at Fort Ord in Monterey, California, Chas worked as a Pay Distributing Specialist for the duration of his active duty. Honorably discharged in 1974, Chas and his wife, Dee, returned to Marion to raise a family. Chas was employed by the Whirlpool Corporation for 41 years before retiring in 2012.
A people person, Chas never met a stranger. Whether he was cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Cleveland Browns, Chas always made room for one more fan. The highlight of his life was becoming a grandpa to 3 beautiful and energetic grandchildren. His free-spirited, fun-loving nature made him a wonderful grandpa who shared his love for life and adventure with them. Not only will he be missed by his family, but he will be deeply missed by all of his buddies at the OK Cafe and the Knights of Columbus.
Chas is survived by his daughters, Makala (Lance) Shipley, Marion, and Sara Nemeth, Marion, three grandchildren, Leah Josephine and Jackson Miller Shipley and Aidyn (Aidybug) Nemeth, a brother, Calvin (Judy) Miller, three sisters, Cheryl (Bob) Burke, Virginia, Trena (Jeff) Craig, West Liberty, and Jacqueline Miller, Marysville, stepmother, Nancy Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ben Miller.
Family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Snyder Funeral Home, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center Street. A private, memorial, graveside service will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Snyder Funeral Directors in his memory.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion is honored to serve Chas' family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 7, 2019