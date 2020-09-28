Charles "Charlie" Alan Steinman
Marion - Charles "Charlie" Alan Steinman, age 77, of Marion, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at home.
Charlie was born in Marion, Ohio on June 3, 1943 to the late Stanford S. and Virginia C. (Hinze) Steinman. Charlie graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1962. He worked for many years for Erie Railroad as a boiler operator and for The Marion City Schools as a custodial fireman for the boilers. Charlie also owned and operated S&S Ammo with his wife.
Charlie married Lani L. (Wingfield) Hatfield on November 9, 1989 after meeting at an OAPSE Union Convention.
Charlie had a lively personality and always had a joke to tell. He loved to fish and bowl and was a past member of the Marion Moose. Charlie and Lani enjoyed traveling the United States visiting family.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Lani; step-children, Bobbi (Jim) George of Reynoldburg, Ohio, Steven (Janet) Hatfield of Middletown, Indiana, and Teresa (Scott) Kelley of Fairfield, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and countless cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his step-son, Scott Hatfield.
A memorial service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church (219 East Church Street, Marion), on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 pm with Rev. Brent Cornelius officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Charlie's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.