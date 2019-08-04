|
|
Charles Burton "Bud" Meddles, 89 of Richwood died unexpectedly, Friday August 2, 2019 at home.
He was born October 29, 1929 in Richwood to the late Chester Harold and Helen Louise (Snyder) Meddles. On December 26, 1952 he married the former Mary Louise Frye and she died May 12, 2008. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald.
He had worked at Whirlpool, had worked in construction and was a farmer. Bud was a hard-working mentor and loving father and grandfather. He attended Fulton Creek Friends Church. He was a NASCAR fan and loved OSU basketball and football. Bud enjoyed camping and fishing, as well as woodworking and candy/candle making. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a member of American Legion Post 40 in Richwood. He was also a member of Mt. Carmel Lodge #303 F&AM in Richwood and Prospect K of P 153. He served on the Richwood Civic Center board and had volunteered with mobile meals.
He is survived by a son, Paul (Sandy) Meddles, Pataskala; a daughter, Joan (Larry) Reiff, Waldo; five grandchildren, Daniel Creasap, Brian (Kristen) Creasap, Erin (Aaron) McIntire, Nicholas (Amy) Creasap and Jared (Emma) Meddles, and elevan great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Fulton Creek Friends Church with Pastor Dennis Peters officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service, beginning at 5:00 PM at the church. Private burial will take place in Radnor Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Fulton Creek Friends Church, 10950 Fulton Creek Road, Richwood, OH 43344.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 4, 2019