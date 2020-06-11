Charles Coldren
Caledonia - Charles Wesley Coldren, age 91 of Caledonia, died June 9th, 2020 at the Kobacker House. Charles was born May 28th, 1929 in Marion County, Ohio as the son of the late Walter and Mayme (Salanders) Coldren. He married Patricia Jacobs in 1956 and she survives him at home. He retired from J.G. Clark at Tidewater after many years of service. Charles was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Caledonia and was a lifelong Caledonia resident. He was a 70 year member of the Oliver Lodge #447 F & AM and the American Legion Post 407. Charles enjoyed mowing in the woods, woodworking and working in his vegetable garden. He was a huge Ohio State Fan and a proud supporter and fan of the Indians, Reds and the Browns. He is survived by his son, James (Donna) Coldren, grandchildren Jason and Carson Coldren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Charles is preceded in death by his sister Mary Beth Drum and nephew Robert. Funeral Services for Charles will be held on Saturday, June 13th at 10:30 at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home with Jeffrey Drake Jr. officiating. Calling hours will be observed from 9:30 until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed on line to www.timsonmelroy.com
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.