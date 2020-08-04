Charles Crevison
Marion - Charles M. Crevison, age 69, of Marion passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 4, 1951 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Charles L. and Emojean (Stout) Crevison. Charles married the former Saundra "Sandy" Fleming on December 24, 1982 in Marion, Ohio and she survives. He is also survived by 2 sons; Brent Blanton of Florida & Ron Minturn of Cardington, OH., 3 daughters; Shelly Nelson of Richwood, OH., Dee Minturn of Cardington, OH., & April Wager of Florida, 3 brothers; Paul Crevison of Dayton, OH., Frank Williams of Tuscon, AZ., & David Crevison of Richwood, OH., 8 grandchildren; Blaine, Brennan, Mechelle, Kenzie, Melina, Hayley, Jordan, & Ashley, and 6 great grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, and a sister.
Charles obtained an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from MTC. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. for 13 years during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Fair Park Baptist Church where he shared in the Men's Baptist Fellowship Group.. Before his retirement, Charles worked for the Marion Co. Sherriff's Dept., Whirlpool Corp., Eaton Manufacturing, Stofcheck Ambulance Service, and finally for Mallard Square as a maintenance man.
Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Social distancing and masks will be required with a maximum of 20 people visiting at any one time. Pastor David Rush will conduct the funeral service in the Fair Park Baptist Church on Friday, August 7th, at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Marion Co. Veteran's Council.
