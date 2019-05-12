|
Charles H. Sheets, age 92 of Delaware, longtime area farmer, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his family farmstead surrounded by his family.
Survived by beloved wife of 67 years Betty, daughter Margie D. (Fredrick) Saull of Marion, 3 treasured grandchildren: Bradley (Christina) Saull, Brian Saull, and Katie, sister Phyllis Ann Coleman.
Preceded in death by son Marvin Sheets in 1991, grandson Benjamin as well as sisters Natalie Wigton and Martha Stegner.
Friends may call from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with Masonic services at 8:00 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 where services celebrating the life of Charles will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment Marlborough Cemetery with military honors.
For complete obituary or to send a condolence visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 12, 2019