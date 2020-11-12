1/1
Charles R. Jacobs
Charles R. Jacobs

Prospect - Charles R. Jacobs, 75, of Prospect, died Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital after a short battle with Covid-19.

He was born June 25, 1945 in Kenton to the late Carl and Henrietta (Hedges) Jacobs, he was also preceded in death by siblings: Joann Tevis, Bob, Dick and Bill Jacobs

Chuck was a dedicated farmer, something he loved. He also was retired from the Whirlpool Corp. in Marion.

He is survived by his wife; Lucille (Bails) Jacobs, they were married October 3, 1964 in Monroe, Michigan. Also surviving are his girls: Tami Spayde of Marion, Lori (Kevin) Robinson of Prospect and Lisa (Rick) Hoback of Waldo

Siblings: Janet Dunn of Marysville, Jean (Richard) Plotner of Marion, Jim Jacobs of Marion, Rebecca Rynders of Abilene, Texas and Jerry Jacobs of Garrettsville

His five grandchildren, of which he was very proud of: Chelsea-bug, Slim (Kyle), Pokey (Caitlynn), Junior (Easton), and Nellie (Janelle), he enjoyed spending time with all of them and imparting his "wealth of knowledge". Many hours were spent with them playing board games and pool in his sunroom.

One of the great joys of his life was giving motorcycle rides to anyone who would go - with the most memorable being when he took Olen Parish for a ride when he turned 100.

He brought so much fun and pleasure to those around him. He never met a person he didn't know and anyone tagging along with him knew to allow "extra" travel time because there was bound to be someone he met that he needed to socialize with.

He was such a bright spot on this earth, he was one of a kind - a person that put one at ease as soon as you stepped up next to him, made you feel better if you were sad, made you laugh if down in the dumps - a special kind of individual.

He was funny, caring, and kind, and had the most beautiful blue eyes.

His favorite days revolved around meals and he never missed one - Thursday lunch was for chicken and Saturday breakfasts with the boys at the Villa Hotel in Richwood.

The farming community and everyone who knew him will never be the same and those around him will always feel a void. To those he loved he always left them with these parting words, "Keep Smiling".

Private family graveside services will be held Tuesday November 17, 2020 at the Prospect Cemetery, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate.

Friends may call Monday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, (everyone is asked to take covid precautions)

Memorial gifts may be made to the River Valley FFA, 4280 Marion-Mt Gilead Rd, Caledonia, OH 43314

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




Published in Marion Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
I graduated from high school with Chuck and Lucille. I always thought they were a great couple. I enjoyed having class reunions at their beautiful farm. Chuck always enjoyed life and he will be missed. My prayers and thoughts to Lucille and the family.
Sue Clem
Classmate
