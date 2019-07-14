|
|
Charles Russell Osborne
Waldo - Charles R. Osborne, age 93 of Waldo, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on May 16, 1926 in Portsmouth to the late John and Rhea (Vanbuskirk) Osborne.
Charles was a 1941 graduate of Harpster High School. He would go onto serve his Country Honorably, serving in the United States Army in the Philippine Islands in WWII where he would receive a Purple Heart for his courageous actions. After the war, Charles would attend The Ohio State University where he would receive his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees.
On July 4, 1947, Charles married Betty L. (Postell) in Greenup, KY., Betty survives in Waldo.
Charles was an educator, serving as the Principal at River Valley Jr. High and High School for 31 years. He also taught a Sunday School class for 60 years. Charles attended Dayspring Wesleyan Church, where he served on the LBA and DBA. He was on the Board of Trustees for the Allentown Wesleyan College for many years. Above all else, Charles was a great man of faith and passed that faith onto his two children and other family members.
In addition to his loving wife, Charles is survived by two children; Lillian Smith of Waldo and Charles (Sue) Osborne of Caledonia; two siblings; Robert (Linda) Osborne of Indiana, and Catherine (Glen) Parks of Michigan; 7 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Charles was proceeded in death by a brother, William Osborne.
Friends may call on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00pm at Dayspring Wesleyan Church; 2431 Marion Mount Gilead Rd, Marion, OH 43302. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00am, with Pastor Chuck Osborne officiating. Burial will take place in Windfall Cemetery following the service.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Charles honor is asked to consider the Dayspring Wesleyan Church Building Fund; 2431 Marion Mount Gilead Rd, Marion, OH 43302.
Those wishing to share a memory of Charles or to express a condolence to the Osborne family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 14, 2019