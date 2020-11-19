Rev. Charles Steward
Upper Sandusky - Rev. Charles C. Steward, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:40pm in Marion General Hospital in Marion, Ohio.
Charles was born on September 10, 1932 in Rochester, New York to Francis M. and Leona Ann (Haus) Steward, both of whom are deceased.
He married Lucille A. Ustler on June 11, 1955 in Grace Lutheran Church in Springfield, Ohio and she survives.
He is survived by his 5 children: Mark S. (Nancy) Steward of Port Clinton, Ohio, Marlene A. (Mark) Lucas of Upper Sandusky, Marla E. (Jack) Boes of Upper Sandusky, John C. (Nancy) Steward of Upper Sandusky, James R. (Darlene) Steward of Upper Sandusky. 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Francis.
Charles graduated from West High School in Rochester, New York and went on to graduate from Wittenberg University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree then to Hamma School of Theology in 1958 with a Bachelor of Divinity Degree. After graduation he began his ministry with serving First Lutheran Church and retired from there after 40 years of ministry.
He attended Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky and served in many organizations including: the Salvation Army, Lions Club, Wyandot County Historical Society Board. He also worked with Midget Football and Little League Baseball in Upper Sandusky. In 2008 he was nominated for Citizen of the Year.
His hobbies included restoring old cars and gas pumps and leading tours to the Holy Land.
Charles loved the people of Upper Sandusky and was truly blessed to have lived here for most of his life. He will be remembered for his love of Christ and his Christian example of loving and serving others. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family and his community.
Services for Rev. Charles C. Steward will be private with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rev. Charles C. Steward Scholarship Fund with checks made in care of the Wyandot County Community Foundation. Gifts may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
