Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Charles T. "Tom" Rumery Obituary
Charles T. "Tom" Rumery

Gahanna - Charles T. "Tom" Rumery, age 76, of Gahanna, OH passed away April 19, 2019. Retired from Gaylord Container Corporation. Member of Fredericktown Grange. Tom enjoyed camping and fishing but most of all riding his Harley and spending time with his family. Survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Martha; son, Charles T. Rumery, Jr. of Columbus; grandchildren, Charles T. (Andrea) Rumery, II of Gahanna and Kylie Rumery of Westerville; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Veyda and Wyatt Charles; sister, Mary K. Scott of Kenton, OH. Preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Gladys Rumery, brother, Foster Rumery. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where service will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m.. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 22, 2019
