Charles Vance
MARION - Charles R. Vance passed away at Arbors At Delaware Septemeber 29th 2019 at 91 years of age
Charles was born on April 2, 1928 in Bellfontaine, Ohio to Roland and Emma Vance. He was a Roller for Armco Steel and retired after 38 years.
He Married his lovely wife Marcella Joanne Vance August 7th 1953 and together they enjoyed 66 years of marriage.
He was an avid Fisherman who also loved riding his Harley and working on cars. He could be caught dancing at a moments notice and loved his grandchildren dearly.
He was Preceded in death by his parents, as well as 9 brothers and 2 sisters
Charles is survived by Daughter, Lois (Charles) Blackburn of Marion, OH; Two Sons, Stephen R. Vance of Marion, OH, Doug Vance; Four Granddaughters, Charmaine Oiler , Amy (Ed Haller) Haller, Kourtnie Vance, Lindsay Vance; Two Grandsons, Bryen Vance, Stephen Vance, Jr; Four Great-granddaughters, Ashlin, Hannah, Kennedy Price, Addyson McIntire, Amayah Vance Two Great-grandsons, Anthony Haller, Xzander Rice; All of Marion, Ohio.
Friends and family may call from 4pm to 6pm Friday October 4th, 2019 with the funeral service to follow. Funeral arrangements handled by Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion, Ohio.
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 4, 2019