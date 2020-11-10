Charles W. "Chuck" Coleman
Richwood - Charles W. "Chuck" Coleman, 49, of Richwood, died early Tuesday morning November 10, 2020 at the Hospice of Central Ohio
at OSU.
He was born February 11, 1971 in Marion to Willard Coleman and Patricia Arlene (Newman) Harper, his mom survives in Richwood.
Chuck had worked as a Kettle Operator for Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corp. in Columbus for over 20 years. He was a 1989 graduate of the North Union High School. He loved the "Cats", many did not know, but Chuck was the Wildcat Mascot for many years at football and basketball games, he truly loved doing this.
Chuck was a big fan of going to concerts, country music, especially Hank Jr. was at the top of his list, he even enjoyed Bobaflex with his son Lance.
Chuck enjoyed shooting pool, hunting and fishing.
Surviving along with his mom is his wife: Shelly Lynn (Johnson) Coleman, they were married September 1, 2007 in Richwood, son; Lance (Amie) Coleman of Richwood and his sister: Cathy Blinn of Richwood
Chuck also had many dear friends that he cherished.
Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Claibourne Cemetery, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate.
Friends may call Friday evening from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, (everyone is asked to take covid precautions)
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society
at 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com