Charles William Groll



WALDO - Charles William Groll, age 75 of Waldo, passed away at his home on Friday, February 8, 2019.



Charles was born on October 6, 1943 in Marion, the son of Arden R. and Barbara J. (Melvin) Groll. Charles graduated from Waldo High School. He was a lifelong farmer and is currently serving as Fiscal Officer of the Township of Waldo.



Charles was a jack of all trades. There wasn't anything that Charles couldn't figure out. He was larger than life and had a booming laugh that would fill a room. He was a loyal friend and would do anything for those he cared about. Serving his community was very important and he always encouraged people to get involved and vote. Charles wintered in Florida and lived on his boat, always accompanied by his faithful dog Randy.



He is survived by his children: Connie (Robert) Poremba and Mark Groll; grandchildren: Allison (Ryan) Schley, Lindsay (Josh) Bechtel and Adeline Walter-Groll; great grandchildren: Jackson Bechtel and Nolan Bechtel; sister Barb Kennemur and several cousins.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Groll.



Graveside services will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at Drake Cemetery near Waldo at 11AM.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Groll family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 13, 2019