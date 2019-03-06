Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Marion - Charlotte A. Good age 64 of Lakewood, Ohio passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Avon Place in Avon, Ohio.

She was born February 10, 1955 in Marion, Ohio to the late Jesse B. and Helen B. (Vigar) Good.

Charlotte graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1973, Ohio University in 1977 and attended Kent State University for post Bachelors. She was employed at Cleveland Public Schools for 34 years as a speech and hearing therapist.

She is survived by her brothers, Gary R. (Janice) Good of Lorain, OH., Ronald I. Good of Milford, NJ., Ivan K. (Christine) Good of Indiana and Dwight K. (Shirley) Good of Marion, OH., several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Charlotte will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Brent Heishman officiating. Burial will take place at Radnor Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 6, 2019
