Cheryl "Cherie" Klingler
Marion - Cheryl "Cherie" Klingler passed away in Columbus at OSU Hospital on December 18th 2019 at 64 years of age. Cherie was born on June 22,1955 to Harry and Ida May Page who preceded her in death along with brothers Terry L. and Billy J. Page.
Cherie is survived by her loving husband Roger Klingler, sons Shawn and Timothy Pitchford, Grandchildren; Ashley, Shawn, Shane, Jaclyn, Kaleb, Pristine, Great-Granddaughter Addyson, Sister Rita (Steve) Krichbaum, Brothers Michael (Patty) Hill and Jeff Page, Sister-in-Law Karen (David) Ream. She also loved Roger's children and grandchildren as her own, Daughter Kim Roeder, Son Bob, Grandchildren Wes and Katie. Finally, Chris Ream held a special place in her heart as well.
Cherie was a huge fan of westerns thanks to her father Harry. She loved going to get her nails done whenever possible. She had a minor obsession with Facebook and could be seen scrolling through her timeline in her down time. When Facebook did not have her attention she loved to read real books as well. Roger took Cherie to Vegas and she fell in love with the lights but more so the slots. Once this happened the two of them had an 11 year run going to the Sin City, Where they would eventually get married. She was proud of retiring from Whirlpool after 18 years where she met many of her friends
Friends and family may call Monday, Dec. 23 2019, from 11a to 1p at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with a service to follow. Following the service the procession will go to the Green Camp Cemetery for a graveside service.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019