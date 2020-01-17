|
Cheryl L. Martin
Marion - Cheryl Lynne Martin, age 60 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. She was born on January 7, 1960 to Rena (Rech) McGinnis and the late Allen Martin in Marion.
Cheryl was known for her love of decorating and her talent for design. She was an artistic woman who enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting, knitting, and painting. While she lived in Arizona, she once ran her own home decorating service, later owned a restaurant, and before leaving, managed at 3 Day Blinds. When she returned to Marion, she worked in sales at Nicholls Furniture.
She is survived by her fiancé Hardwick Gundy; her mother Rena McGinnis and step-father Garrison "Muggs" McGinnis; her children Lish (Doug) Corrie and Justin (Kelly) Guernsey; her step-children Kieyana Stamper and Taylor Gundy; her sisters Leanne (Don) Tucker, Debra Stallings, and Carol Fowler; her grandchildren Zane, Tatum, Gavin, Landon, and MaKenna; and her step-grandchildren Jaiden, Oaklynn, Avielle, Emery, and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her father Allen Martin.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020