|
|
Chloe Miller
Chloe Miller, 95, formerly of the Radnor area, died Friday evening April 3, 2020 at the Forum of Knightsbridge in Columbus.
She was born July 6, 1924 in Kline, West Virginia to the late Verley Andrew and Emma Gladys (Calhoun) Hevener, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Richard "Bill" Miller, they were married May 16, 1946 in Cumberland, Maryland and he died October 15, 1978. She was also predeceased by siblings: William, Forest and John Hevener, Bernice Yokum, Janet Smith, Wanda Heartman and Ardella Alexander and son-in-law Robert Keen.
Chloe met Bill while he was stationed in Baltimore and together, they had three daughters: Judy Kay Swayne of Dublin, Vicki Lynn Keen of Marion, Indiana and Amy (Charlie) Ham of Denison, Texas.
Grandchildren: John (Leslie) Fix, Aaron Fix, Jason McFarland and Kasey McFarland
Great grandchildren: LJ and Chloe Fix, and Elizabeth, Katelin and Clara Fix
Chloe was a longtime member of the Prospect United Methodist Church, where she held various offices and belonged to different groups in the church. She was a member of the Prospect Senior Citizens, she enjoyed playing cards there. When she was younger, she had worked at the former Montgomery Wards in Marion.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Private graveside services will be held at the Shoup (Thompson Township) Cemetery, Pastor David Hoffman will officiate. Due to current health conditions, private family visiting will be held.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family
Memorial gifts may be made to the Prospect United Methodist Church at 203 North Elm Street
Prospect, OH 43342
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020