Christina (Moore) Literal-Newell
Kettering - Christina (Moore) Litteral-Newell age 68 of Kettering, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Brookdale of Kettering.
Christina was born and raised in Marion, Ohio and graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1970. Her last place of employment was the Marion Power Shovel Company before she entered the United States Army. She had served her country for many years. Many of her own family members served their country also to include different service branches. Due to her wide knowledge of veteran's programs, she educated many. Upon leaving the Army she was Head Commander of her Recruiting Station in Kettering, Ohio.
She is survived by her middle sister, Yvonne (Moore) Ellis, her niece, Tammy (Ed) Traverse, two great nieces, Abigail Grace and Carleigh Ann Traverse and numerous cousins. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all!
Preceding her in death are her mother, Clarissa "Mickey" (Moore) Combs, her father, Murray C. Moore and her baby sister, Carlotta (Moore) Delen.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10am to 11am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Edward Traverse officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to or . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020