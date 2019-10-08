Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel Heights Memorial Garden
1946 - 2019
Marion - Christine was born on October 4, 1946 in a small coal mining town in Marting, West Virginia. As an adult, Christine enjoyed working many years at Marca Industries. After she retired from Marca Industries, she continued to attend Marca as a senior. She enjoyed shopping, playing with her dolls and stuffed animals, wearing necklaces and choosing items from the prize basket.

Christine is preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Pritt; her mother, Edith (Egnor) Pritt and her brother, Clifford Lee Pritt, Sr.

Christine will be greatly missed by her Guardian and staff; her co-workers and friends at Marca Industries, and her housemates and staff at RHAM.

A grave side service will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Heights Memorial Garden

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Marca Industries or the Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
