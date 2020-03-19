|
Clara Darlene Gherman
Clara Darlene Gherman, 89, left this earth and went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020. She was born August 26, 1930 in Marion, Ohio to Esther Ruth Shults and Ralph Raymond Ulrich and lived her entire life in Marion. She graduated from Marion High School in 1948. Darlene married Dick Gherman in Marion on June 4, 1950. They were blessed with three children: Ron Gherman (Sharon), Soldotna, Alaska, Vicki Bolinger, deceased (Jim), of Marion, Ohio, and Rich Gherman (Sara) of Huntersville, North Carolina. She enjoyed her grandchildren: Cory, Chris (Whitney), Chase (Tynafae), Wesley and Noah Gherman, and a Great-Grandchild Isa Gherman. She believed she had no siblings until her daughter Vicki discovered cousins including Janice Gefre and Darlene Peterson in Yakima, Washington, and she greatly enjoyed getting to know them later in life. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Eugene (Dick) Gherman, mother Esther Ruth Sharp,daughter Vicki Lynn Bolinger, all of Marion, and father Ralph Raymond Ulrich of Yakima, WA. Darlene was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a perennial volunteer at Harding sporting events, school events, and community organizations. She shared her love of cooking with thousands and made sure no one left her house with an empty stomach. She attended more baseball, soccer, swim meets, high school bands, school plays and softball games than any of us could count. At the time of her death, she was a regular volunteer at Trinity Baptist Church soup kitchen. She worked for years at the family business Coaches Corner, in Marion, and together with her husband influenced generations of youth in Marion. Until her last week of life, she enjoyed her weekly breakfast gathering with her lifelong girlfriends. Darlene was visiting her son in Huntersville, North Carolina at the time of her death. Burial will be in Marion, Ohio, but because of the national emergency and resulting restrictions, a Celebration of life service and calling hours will be postponed until later in the year. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Trinity Baptist Church soup kitchen.
Trinity Baptist Church
Gherman Soup Kitchen ( denote on the check )
220 S. Main St
Marion Ohio. 43302
Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020