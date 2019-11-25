|
Clarence and Melba Jean Hensel
CLARENCE HENSEL
Clarence Wayne Hensel, age 88, passed away on Friday, November 22. He was born December 6, 1930 to the late Fred and Emma Hensel. On March 30, 1952 Clarence married Melba Jean Roszman. Together they founded Hensel Ready Mix in 1963, which continues today.
They had four children: Teresa (Dan) Harris of Upper Sandusky, Jeryl (Scott) Kissling of Kenton, Bonita (Doug) Cochran of Beavercreek, and Rodney (Linda) Hensel of Kenton, all who survive. Clarence was preceded in death by two siblings: Lloyd and Sharon Kay, who died as children; and two sisters: Ervilla Lambert and Ruth Evelyn Stumpp. Surviving are his sisters: Lorraine (Bob) Bower of Marion, Carol (Sherm) McKinnis of Palm Desert, CA, and Darlene (Dal) Heckathorn of Kenton; and a brother-in-law, Sam (Glena) Roszman of Upper Sandusky.
He was blessed in life with 11 grandchildren: Emily (Tony) Besser, Amanda (Curt) Byers, Erin (Heath) Luikart, Andy (Kasey) Kissling, Dane Kissling, Alex (Sara) Kissing, Eric (Sharon) Cochran, Adam (Sarah) Cochran, Ben (Mindy) Hensel, Allison (Justin) Hollon, and Britton Hensel; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
He attended Marseilles School, where he was active in high school sports. He was most proud of his Marseilles Bulldogs basketball team, which was defeated in the 1948 Regional Semi-finals by the team that would eventually win the state Class B champion title. He graduated with a class of 12 students in May, 1948. In adulthood he enjoyed bowling, golfing, shooting pool, and watching the sporting events at Kenton High School. He is especially known for his homemade ice cream.
He was a life member of the Marseilles United Methodist Church, a member of Kenton Blue Lodge, Chapter, and Council, and the Kenton Elks Lodge. He served on the Wyandot County Council of Aging Board and was active with the Hardin County Community Foundation. He and his wife were members of the Farm Bureau and Maple Grange.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29 at the Kenton High School Athletic Fieldhouse at 200 Harding Ave in Kenton from 4:00-8:00. Masonic and O.E.S. services will be held prior to visitation at 3:30. Funeral services are to be at the Marseilles United Methodist Church in Marseilles on Saturday at 10:00 with Pastor Doug Pummel officiating. Internment will be at McKendree Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Marseilles U.M. Church, Hardin County Community Foundation, and the Veterans Memorial Golf Course. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. Online condolences may be left for the family at stoutcrates.com
MELBA JEAN HENSEL
Melba Jean Hensel, age 89, left her earthly home on Friday, November 22. She was born August 27, 1930 to the late Paul and Naomi Roszman. On March 30, 1952, Melba Jean married her high school sweetheart and classmate, Clarence Hensel. She worked side by side with her husband, first on the farm and then in founding and growing Hensel Ready Mix.
She is survived by four children: Teresa (Dan) Harris of Upper Sandusky, Jeryl (Scott) Kissling of Kenton, Bonita (Doug) Cochran of Beavercreek, and Rodney (Linda) Hensel of Kenton. Also surviving are grandchildren: Emily (Tony) Besser, Amanda (Curt) Byers, Erin (Heath) Luikart, Andy (Kasey) Kissling, Dane Kissling, Alex (Sara) Kissling, Eric (Sharon) Cochran, Adam (Sarah) Cochran, Ben (Mindy) Hensel, Allison (Justin) Hollon, and Britton Hensel; and eighteen great grandchildren. A brother, Sam (Glena) Roszman, lives in Upper Sandusky.
Melba Jean attended Marseilles School where she cheered her basketball team, including her husband, to success. She was a life member of Marseilles United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She volunteered at the Hardin Memorial Hospital and served as a Wyandot County polling worker. She loved to sew and is known fondly by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for having made each either a Raggedy Ann or Andy. She was also an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers and often entered her harvest in the Hardin County Fair.
