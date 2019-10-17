Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Clarence Cox


1930 - 2019
Clarence Cox Obituary
Clarence Cox

Marion - Clarence Cox, age 89, of Marion passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:55 PM at his residence. He was born on October 14, 1930 in Marlboro County, South Carolina to the late Grover C. and Mary (Driggers) Cox. Clarence married the former Helen L. Childers in Jeffersonville, Indiana on December 1, 1953 and she preceded him in death on August 28, 2014 in Marion, OH.

Clarence entered the U.S. Army at age 16 and served 4 years. Following his military service he went on to work for 40 years at the Defense Civil Supply Center in Columbus, OH. before his retirement. Clarence was a longtime member of the Tyler Street Mission.

Helen and Clarence raised three children; James Michael Cox, Velma Hughes, and Cheryl (Dan) Miller all of Marion, OH. There are 7 grandchildren; Rachel Young, Julie (Wade) Huffine, Cassandra (Joe) Juzwiak, Latisha (Tommy) Hale, James (Jen) Cox II, Michelle Miller, & Danielle (Tyler) Miller, 9 great grandchildren; Amyika Wellman-Miller, Payson Gay, Arianna Juzwiak, Scarlet Cox, McKenzie Juzwiak, Brittany Griffith, Thomas Hale III, Hayden Cox, & Landon Miller, 1 great great grandchild, Aliyan Griffith, and a niece; Robin (Mike) Woods & her family from Clayton, N.C. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Helen, 2 great grandchildren; Joseph Hale & Amelia Young, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Rev. Ed Layne will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home on Monday, Oct. 21st, at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Military rites will be provided by the Marion Co. Veterans Council. Memorial contributions in Clarence's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be sent to; www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
