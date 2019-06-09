|
|
Claudia Dawn Stull
Marion - Claudia Stull, 79, Marion, passed away May 31, 2019.
Born Nov 7, 1939, daughter of the late Fred and Lena (Moore) Richards Fox. She worked at Epworth Preschool and Daycare.
Missed by husband, Daniel Stull; daughter, Cindy (Randy) Fritch; granddaughter: Danielle (Rylee) Miller; 3 great-granddaughters; sister, Lauranel McQuistion.
Preceded by brother, Vernon Richards.
Visiting from 10 - 11:30 am on Sat, June 15, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Marion. Services following at 11:30 am. Afterwards all are welcome to stay for a fellowship meal.
To read her full obituary visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 9, 2019