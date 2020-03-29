|
Clayton J. Rivers, Sr.
LaRue - Clayton J. Rivers, Jr., age 69 of LaRue, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. On August 9, 1950, he was born to the late Clayton J. Rivers, Sr., and Auttie M. (Saunders) Rivers in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and on December 9, 1969, he married his wife Diana (Baker) Rivers in Green Camp.
Clayton was retired, and he was a member of the International Pentecostal Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, and fishing, and he loved to play Solitaire. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife Diana Rivers; his sons Clayton J. (Angie) Rivers III, Scott A. (Charity) Rivers, and Adam L. (Tamika) Rivers; his sister Peggy Moore; his 12 grandchildren Kaylee, CJ, Allen, Katelee, Miranda, Ryanna, Shania, Sierra, Bub, Richie, Savannah, and Little J; his 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Auttie Rivers, his sisters Fetchie, Ann, Ruby, Sheen, Marilyn, and Eulah, and his brothers Russell and Roger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020