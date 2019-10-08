Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Cleotha Brown

Cleotha Brown Obituary
Cleotha Brown

Marion - Cleotha (Cleo) Brown, 72 of Marion, Ohio Passed away at his home on Tuesday October 1, 2019 after a courageous battle from Prostate cancer. Cleo fought for his country in The Vietnam War and was a proud member of The United States Army. He accepted Christ at an early age and again renewed his faith at Logos Christian Ministries, where he was the trustee and a devoted member helping wherever he was needed. Cleo was born November 18, 1946 to the late Velley & Odean Brown in Leland Mississippi. He married Rosann Myles January 5, 2000, who survives. He is survived by his four sons, Charles (Helen) Sam (Stacy), Jerry (Denise), Delandry (Deanna) Carter. Six daughters, Debra Carer-Gibson, Daphne (Thomas) Carmichael, Glenda (Willie) Troutman, Ylonda Washington, Carla Lawson, and his baby girl Olivia Brown. Two brothers Velley (Willie B.) and Willie Brown. Two sisters Bertha Barber and Doretha Brown. Three sister in laws and three brother in laws. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, his Pastor and special niece Mrs. Jackie (Jerry) Peterson, close cousin Otis MacWright and his good friend Willie Harris. Cleo is preceded in death by his son Cleo Carter Brown Jr., His Parents, three brothers Lewis, Odeal and Roy Brown.

Family and friends may call from 11am to 1pm with services to follow at the Logos Christian Ministries Church located at 582 Lee St. Marion, OH, with the graveside service taking place at the Marion Cemetery. Services are being handled by the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
